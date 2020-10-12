Schools need better ventilation to be truly safe, attorney claims

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City schools, recently reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic, aren’t properly ventilated in order to be truly safe, one expert says.

Attorney Joel Kupferman said classrooms suffer from inadequate ventilation, and aren’t safe based off of just opening windows.

He called on OSHA to investigate, and said he’s entertaining any an all litigation and legal remedies to make sure schools are safe.