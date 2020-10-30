Schools in red and orange COVID zones to reopen, Cuomo says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state has reached a protocol agreement with schools in the red and orange COVID microcluster zones to reopen for in-person learning.

Cuomo made the announcement in a conference call Friday, saying the agreement included public schools, private schools, Catholic schools and yeshivas in the red and orange zones.

“We’ve been working with the schools in the red and orange zones,” Cuomo said. “We’ve been working with them to try to find ways to keep people safe but allow children to go to school.”

The protocols will include a school needing to tests all individuals who will be in person at the school to be tested for coronavirus. Only those that test negative can go inside and once inside, 25% of the school population will be tested weekly at random, including students, faculty and staff.

In smaller schools, more than nine positive tests in a week will result in the school moving to full remote learning. In larger schools in which the sample includes 300 or more people, remote learning will begin if the positivity rate is 2% in NYC or 3% outside the city.