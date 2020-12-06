Schools confront ‘off the rails’ numbers of failing grades as pandemic continues

Reopening Schools

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas on Aug. 5, 2020.

The first report cards of the new school year are arriving with a lot more Fs than usual, and it’s not just parents who are getting distressed.

School districts from coast to coast have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times — a sign of the struggles many students are having with distance learning, particularly English language learners, those with disabilities and other disadvantaged students.

Educators see a number of factors at play: Students learning from home skip assignments — or school altogether.

Internet access is limited or inconsistent, making it difficult to complete and upload assignments.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn