Schools Chancellor talks phased-in approach for academic year: ‘We’re ready to go’

NEW YORK CITY — A revised first day of school for thousands of New York City students in 3-K, Pre-K and District 75 is underway Monday, and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said the city is “ready to go” and have students return to classrooms.

Carranza told PIX11 staffers were “hard at work all weekend” making sure classrooms are clean and prepared the younger students come in during the first phase of back to school.

School buildings have proper PPE, staffing and procedures in place, according to the schools chancellor.

When asked if there’s still a concern over getting the right amount of staffing, Carranza said the city is hiring more educators and the phased-in approach “helps everyone.”

The schools chancellor also said the city had been working since April to work on staffing but there were “a lot of moving factors” to look into, including how many students would opt for remove learning.

He acknowledged all the frustrations surrounding the schools. “This is something no one has ever done.”

“I don’t look back, I look forward,” Carranza said when asked if the city mishandled school reopening plans, adding “the fact that we’ve made changes is testament to what we say ‘health and safety first.’”