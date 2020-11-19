Schools chancellor explains students going fully remote, lack of devices

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Parents and students across the city are waking up to a new reality as public schools shut down due to rising COVID-19 cases in New York City.

More than a million students are fully remote and an estimated 60,000 of them still don’t have the devices they need to get online.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza told PIX11 the city is receiving devices everyday, but the delay in receiving an adequate amount needed is due to a supply chain issue since schools nationwide are also trying to order devices.

When questioned why the city waited until the last minute to make the announcement to close schools, Carranza said the mayor had warned parents last week to make plans and prepare for a closure and the city got the information out to the public as soon as they were able to confirm the 3% positivity.

There is no actual timeline as to when schools will reopen, but Carranza and Mayor Bill de Blasio have said it won’t be until after Thanksgiving.

“This has been incredibly hard for everyone, especially parents,” Carrranza said.

For parents who cannot stay home with children, the schools chancellor reminded them of the Learning Bridges program, which provides child care options for children from 3-K to 8th grade.

To apply, click here.

The schools chancellor also said the school closures are a “siren call to all New Yorkers” that more stringent requirements are likely to happen across the city if the positivity rate continues to rise.