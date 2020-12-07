Schools chancellor discusses return to in-person learning in NYC, device distribution

NEW YORK CITY — Around 190,000 New York City children returned to school buildings for in-person learning Monday.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said assured parents their children will be safe as schools are prepared for the return of students.

Not only are masks, proper disinfecting and PPE continuing to be enforced, Carranza said the new protocols for testing will ensure even more safety.

Students must have signed testing consent forms on file or else they will not be allowed to participate in in-person learning and “you’re choosing remote learning,” Carranza said.

For those who chose to go fully remote, they may be feeling more confident to opt back to in-person learning. Carranza said as circumstances change, “we’re going to be more flexible” on offering periods for parents to opt their kids back into school.

There is no exact date as to when middle and high school students will return to classrooms

Mayor de Blasio also previously mentioned several schools can begin to have five-day-a-week school days. Carranza said there are more than 150 schools programmed to have students go to school five days a week and more schools are looking into the option.

The chancellor also told PIX11 devices will be in every child’s hand before Christmas.