Schools chancellor discusses middle school reopenings, vaccinations, mental health

NEW YORK CITY — New York City middle school teachers are back in school buildings to prepare for the return of students Thursday.

About 62,000 middle school students and 60,000 staff members are expected to return to 149 buildings and 335 schools, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza told PIX11 News.

“We’re really excited,” he said.

The chancellor acknowledged that the city’s testing and training protocol are the “gold standard” in the country.

Despite the state’s education department initially ruling against the city’s testing consent requirement, Carranza said the DOE quickly revised guidance, allowing the city to continue with their testing consent protocols.

He also advised parents to submit consent forms or have it filled out when students return to school or else they will be switched to remote learning.

As vaccine rollout continues, the school chancellor said about 30,000 teachers have received at least one dose, but reminded everyone that the vaccine is not the critical factor in reopening in-person learning, but rather it is the mask wearing, social distancing and other safety measures.

Although progress has been made in schools, the schools chancellor acknowledged “there’s always work to be done.”

In terms of mental health, the city is looking to hire over 150 more counselors and social workers for students.

They are working on a plan to ensure students have assistance if needed. “We know this is a matter of life and death for our children.”

The chancellor also agreed that standardized testing should be phased out.

As reopening continues in the city, many continue to question when high schools will resume in-person learning.

Carranza said they hope to reopen high schools soon, but there are a lot of complexities surrounding it, but the city is continuing to make a plan for it.

