Schools can’t create outdoor learning infrastructure on short notice, teacher says

NEW YORK CITY — After weeks of parents, educators and elected officials calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to consider outdoor space to serve as socially distant classrooms, the mayor finally relented with an announcement that came as a bit of a surprise to many Monday.

“We empower our principals to determine the maximum amount they can do outdoors,” said de Blasio. “It’s up to them to figure out how to use schoolyard and school property that’s outdoors.”

But with only two and a half weeks to go before the start of the school year, it’s a tall order for administrators.

Stephen Swieciki, a high school social studies teacher, points out it’s just not feasible at some schools like his.

“No one wants to do remote if we can go back in the building, but I just don’t see how you can spin out that infrastructure in two weeks,” said Swieciki.

His school’s property isn’t conducive to a learning environment, he said Monday.

“With Lehman High School, we’re positioned over the Hutchinson River Parkway,” said Swieciki. “There’s no way I can take my kids out onto the back terrace and conduct a class to deliver instruction when there are vehicles moving at 60 mph right below us.”

De Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza are leaving it up to principals to implement outdoor learning — and giving them only four days to do so.

School administrators have to submit their plans by this Friday, Aug 28, noting how they’d use area parks and even local streets.

Carranza said some schools have already been asking about using city property.

“We’ve had a number of principals already asking ‘Hey can we shut down this street,’” said Carranza. “We have to make sure the Department of Transportation can support that, we have make sure the FDNY can support that from a safety perspective.”

And the costs for items like outdoor tents or chairs will have to come from each school’s budget, from their PTA, or from a combination of those funds.

“A lot of school districts are predominantly low income and this notion we’re going to just come up with money it’s really unfair,” Swieciki said.

Swieciki is also the United Federation of Teachers chapter leader for close to 100 members. Over the weekend, he tweeted:

“Plan is in place for my chapter in the event @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio forces @UFT to #strike for our safety. #LehmanHighSchool will be prepared and on the picket line if we must. #UFTSafetyStrike”

It’s a worst-case scenario.

“I’ll reiterate, no one wants a strike. We are praying daily the mayor gets into line with parents, teachers and other elected officials,” said Swieciki. “Rolling the dice with my colleagues‘ lives and kids’ lives is totally irresponsible.”

Principals have to submit plans by this Friday and they should get an answer by September 4. The Mayor also added the neighborhoods hardest hit by COVID-19 will be given priority.