School bus service available for 100,000 NYC students on first day of school

NEW YORK CITY — School bus service will be available for 100,000 New York City students on the first day of school, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

Service begins on the first day of in-person learning, Sept. 21.

“School bus service will be back and will be available to all children who need it,” the mayor said.

The city is working with 60 bus companies to have everything ready in time for the first day of school, including extensive safety measures.

Safety measures include mandatory masks available for everyone, social distancing on buses, windows open and nightly cleaning, the mayor said.

Every bus company will be provided with needed PPE, starting with 300,000 masks, 10,000 face shields, 30,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and electrostatic sprayers for every bus garage.

There will be 5,962 Special Education routes and 2,470 General Education routes available, according to de Blasio.

Families will be notified beginning Wednesday as to their child’s bus route. All families will be notified by the end of the week, the mayor said.

The mayor and first deputy mayor clarified there were fewer buses needed this academic year compared to last year because several students have opted for remote learning and those participating in blended learning will not be in school buildings everyday.

“You need a lot less in the way of bus service than you would if everyone was going at once,” de Blasio said.

“We are providing service and we will make sure that every child that’s doing part of the blended learning is served,” said First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan.