Remote learning will continue through snow storm for all students

NEW YORK CITY — Mayor Bill de Blaiso suggested that the snow day as we know it may be gone due to remote learning, as the city prepares for what could be it’s biggest snow storm in years.

The mayor announced that all schools, including in-person learning, would be open Wednesday. The mayor cited expectations that the storm will not begin to hit New York City until 4 p.m. School buses will also be in use.

“School will be in session Wednesday,” de Blasio said. “We do not expect the snow to even begin until school is complete tomorrow.”

On Thursday, there will be classes one way or the other. While the decision has not yet been made on in-person learning, all students will have the option of remote learning for Thursday regardless of how much snow the area gets.

De Blasio suggested parents have an alternative ready for Thursday.

“We’re going to be assessing the storm as it arrives, we will be making a decision as we get more information.”

De Blasio suggested they may have the information they need to make a decision by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The city is under a winter storm watch for late Wednesday into Thursday.

