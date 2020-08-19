Push to delay reopening of NYC schools continues; teachers union, advocates to make school announcement

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK— A growing push continues to delay the start of classroom learning for New York City schools.

Schools are set to open on Sept. 10 with a hybrid of in-person and virtual instruction.

President of the United Federation of Teachers Michael Mulgrew said teachers are frustrated and fearful while the head of New York’s principals union, Mark Cannizzaro, told PIX11 the city has not provided them with the information, resources or staffing necessary to safely reopen schools in a few weeks.

More than 50 principals and hundreds of teachers in northern Brooklyn have petitioned to delay in-person learning as they remain doubtful that conditions will be safe by September.

However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said there is still time to make a September start time work.

Mulgrew will be joined by physicians, public school parents, elected officials and advocates Wednesday morning to make an announcement about the start of school.