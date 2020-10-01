Public school in Queens closes for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ELMHURST, Queens — As more students returned to school buildings this week, one public school in Queens will be closed for two weeks due to COVID-19.

P721Q — the John F. Kennedy Jr. School — on 94th Street in Elmhurst will remain closed until Oct. 13 after two or more members of the school community tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said in a letter to the community.

The closure will impact the main building at 57-12 94 St., and all learning and teaching will be done remotely, according to the principal.

The 14-day quarantine goes into effect after the Health and Education departments confirm two unrelated coronavirus cases among staff or students, according to guidelines

Anyone who tested positive will not return to the school until they are no longer infectious and close contacts have been notified and will continue their quarantine period.

School officials reminded everyone to stay home if they are sick, social distance, wear a face covering and practice proper hand hygiene.

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, this is the only situation where a school had to be closed for an extended period of time.

Last month, P.S. 811X in the Bronx was closed for 24 hours after two confirmed cases were reported in seven days and were not limited to one classroom or group.

According to city guidelines, if the New York City infection rate exceeds 3%, schools will not open.