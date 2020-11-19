Public advocate criticizes mayor’s ‘lack of leadership’ amid school closures

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have been criticized for keeping parents, teachers and students waiting all day before finally making the call to shut down all city schools.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams explained how this could have been done differently, calling out the mayor’s “lack of leadership” in handling the reopening and closing of schools.

Williams reiterated his calls to open recreation centers for families who cannot stay home with children.

The public advocate also said voices have changed over whether or not schools should stay open or closed because the mayor and schools chancellor “have never done a good job.”