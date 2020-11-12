Program keeps kids engaged and empowered during struggles of remote learning

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — These days the common thread among teens, even from different schools, is what they have suffered through during this pandemic and the process of remote learning.

Katrena Perou is the executive director at Inspiring Minds, a nonprofit serving more than 300 at risk Black and Brown kids across New York City.

She said the common thread among these teens is experiencing high levels of anxiety, depression, loneliness and neglect.

The after school program helps these kids cope with her every day challenges through daily Zoom meetings addressing different issues.

For example, on Tuesdays, they work on wellness dealing with stress and anxiety. On Wednesdays, they embrace their cultural identity learning the history of Black people before slavery. On Thursdays they learn how to make a difference through civic engagement lessons with successful speakers that look just like them.

Students who spoke with PIX11 said the program helps with depression, motivation, a sense of community and a safe space to share their feelings about what’s going on in the world.

For more on the program and to donate, visit this website.

To be apart of it, you can apply at the Inspiring Minds Instagram.