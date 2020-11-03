Power outage disrupts remote learning in New York City

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — A power outage at a New York City school technology center disrupted online learning for students at home because of Election Day Tuesday.

All of the district’s 1 million students had a remote learning day because of voting.

In a tweet around noon, the district said the outage at the technology center in Brooklyn impacted some of the Department of Education’s services for students and staff.

Power was restored but the district was still warning users after 5 p.m. that they could have trouble signing on.

The district said the cause of the outage was not immediately known.

