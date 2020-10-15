Paterson public schools extend remote learning to January

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PATERSON, N.J. — Virtual learning will continue through the end of 2020 for thousands of students in one of New Jersey’s largest school districts.

Paterson Public Schools announced Thursday that their remote learning program had been extended until at least Jan. 19.

The school district said it will assess local conditions once again on Dec. 15 to make sure it’s safe to open school buildings in January.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh explained the decision in an interview with PIX11’s Katie Corrado:

Paterson mayor talks extending remote learning

The decision comes despite Paterson’s proactive approach to battling COVID-19.

The city set up a contact tracing team last year, well before New York City, in the event of a disease outbreak.

Paterson also opened the first N95 mask factory in the state in September.

Paterson originally started the academic year with all-remote learning and planned to reopen school buildings in November. Back in August they said they would assess the conditions on Oct. 15, the same day this new announcement was made.