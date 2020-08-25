Parents remain concerned about balancing work and online instruction with their kids

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — With a little more than two weeks before public schools reopen, many parents are still searching for answers. According to a new study more than 40% of New York families with school age children live in a household where both parents work.

That means parents are trying to figure out how they’re going to care for their children in this new hybrid model of schooling. But with details about that plan still in flux, parents like Yvette Maurer-Arbeeny have said there are still plenty of questions and growing frustrations.

“Most parents are nervous,” Maurer-Arbeeny said.

The working mom has twin girls getting ready to start 7th grade in a couple weeks.

But after last year’s experiment with remote learning, she wants to make sure her children don’t catch COVID-19 when they return to school, but she also wants to make sure they’re learning.

“Because I feel like from March to June they were not learning as much as they should have been,” Maurer-Arbeeny said.

Dad Doug Schnider said he shares her concerns.

“I know I speak for myself and a whole lot of parents when I say this is literally keeping us up at night,” Schnider said.

Tuesday afternoon Schnider got an update from his first grader’s school saying they don’t know who will be teaching some of the classes and that they may have to switch their scheduling model. In the meantime, he’s trying to figure out how he and his wife are going to return to work.

“I don’t know how anybody expects parents to be able to plan for what they’re going to do when school starts when we still don’t even know our scheduling,” Schneider said.

Maurer-Arbeeny has already decided her 12-year-old girls will have to be home alone at least some of the time when she and her husband have to go into the office.

“There’s no other alternative,” she said. “If we all have to go into work, we have to work. We have no choice unfortunately. It’s not the best situation, but we’re going to have to make do with it.”

But other parents are looking for other options.

John Quaglione, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn Diocese says since announcing that Brooklyn and Queens Catholic Schools would offer in person classes five days a week, they’ve had an increase in requests from new families.

“Day in and day out, our schools office is receiving inquiries, parents that want to come back, parents that are wanting to come now that they’re hearing the five day plan,” he said.

Quaglione says 95% of schools in the Brooklyn Diocese will have in person learning five days a week. Several schools have waitlists, but depending on the grade level and school, some parents have landed the seats they were looking for.

It’s not hard to understand the demand for in-person learning despite COVID-19 concerns. In addition to allowing parents to return to work, research shows that kids do better with in person learning than online instruction.

Given the ongoing changes by the City and the Board of Education, Schneider said he doesn’t expect schools to open as scheduled, but he says a delayed reopening is much better than a bad reopening.