Parents’ guide to kids’ anxiety about going back to school amid the pandemic

NEW YORK — With many schools adopting a hybrid learning model for the new academic year, some children are feeling anxiety around returning to the classroom.

Enter author and psychologist Dr. Shefali Tsabary.

Her latest book: “Superpowered: Transform Anxiety Into Courage, Confidence and Resilience” is a hands-on guide to help parents and children during these unprecedented times.

She spoke with PIX11’s Betty Nguyen about the book and tips for dealing with stress in ourselves and our kids.