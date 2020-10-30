Parents frustrated as blended learning opt-in period approaches

Students line up to have their temperature checked before entering P.S. 179 elementary school in the Kensington neighborhood of Brooklyn on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — More than 500,000 families will have one chance this academic year to switch to the classroom for in-person learning.

This is a big change from the original plan filed with the state that gave parents an opportunity to opt into blended learning every quarter. During the chancellor’s parental advisory council meeting, parents expressed their frustrations that Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is trying to do damage control.

New York City’s 1.1 million public school families were originally told they would be able to choose whether or not kids went back to classrooms once every quarter. The chancellor explained to the district’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) leaders how the survey back in April backfired.

The default option was blended learning, so a number of families who did not choose remote we’re putting the blended learning category.

“So what ended up happening, principals are in a difficult position because they have teachers assigned for in-person learning with three kids in their classes”, said Chancellor Carranza.

The opt-in period starts on Nov. 2 and continues through Nov. 15, allowing educators to plan scheduling staffing and the need for devices.

The big question from parents is if the Department of Education would consider another window to re-enroll for blended learning.

“Change is the only thing we can count on because we just don’t know what’s happening with the virus, with the stimulus package and with staffing,” said Chancellor Carranza.

For now, there’s just one period offered next week, and students who want to return to the classroom will start In December.

Families can go back to remote learning it anytime through the school year.