Parents experiencing stress, anxiety over back-to-school plans

NEW YORK CITY — With the academic year about to begin and the debate of whether in-person, remote or hybrid learning is best for children and staff remains on everyone’s minds.

In New York City, many parents are experiencing anxiety over how to safely proceed.

Psychotherapist Niro Felciano said parents need to take it day by day because the unknown of what’s ahead is the cause of anxiety.

Feliciano also wants to remind parents’ anxiety is often absorbed by their children, so it’s important to help them see the positive with the negative.

Bethany Braun-Silva, editor of Parenting.com, is aware and has changed her daily grind with two children to focus on what she can control.

She said she doesn’t manage screen time. Instead, Braun-Silva manages what’s on the screen while she works from home.

She also knows grabbing your phone first thing in the morning is not great for your mental health, but it’s a habit she said she won’t change.

So she turned it into a positive by downloading a Gabby Bernstein app. That way, the first thing she sees is a daily affirmation to start each morning.

Braun-Silva chose blended learning for her children, and they will be returning to school a few days a week in Chelsea.

She knows it’s a topic that is touchy among parents, but this is what’s best for her family, and that’s her priority.