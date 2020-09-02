Paramus schools scrap hybrid plan, will go all-remote until Nov.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PARAMUS, N.J. — Thousands of parents in Paramus, New Jersey received a letter from Schools Superintendent Sean Adams Tuesday, announcing that plans for a hybrid learning setup had been scrapped in favor of all-remote learning.

So dad Neil Raval and his two boys are preparing for what will be a first day of school spent at home.

“I was surprised by it,” he said. “I was looking forward to a hybrid model. The kids really need to socialize because they were home all summer. And they were looking forward to going back to school. It’s disappointing that they’re still stuck at home until at least Nov. 9. At least.”

Yes, the revised date for a return to in-person classes in Paramus is just over two months from now.

Adams’ letter reads in part, “although the district continues to meet all existing NJDOE health and safety guidelines for reopening, the district is currently unable to meet the staffing levels required to implement these guidelines and ensure proper monitoring and supervision for health and safety.”

Staffing is a real issue in this pandemic-affected school environment.

In Paterson, almost a quarter of the city’s teachers failed to report to work Tuesday to begin training for the start of all-virtual learning next week.

Back in Paramus, Mayor Richard La Barbiera said he empathizes with parents who may now have to make childcare adjustments to support all-remote student learning.

“It seems like the weakest link in the chain right now is the staffing,” he said. “Yes, the is disappointment, and obviously there are plans that have to be changed,” alluding to childcare plans for working parents, among other issues.

“In times like today, we’re making tough decisions,” he said. “They’re not easy.”