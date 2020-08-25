Over 200 NYC schools applied for outdoor learning plan in first day: Carranza

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The New York City schools chancellor said hundreds of schools have applied to take advantage of the city’s new outdoor learning plan, just a day after it was announced.

According to Richard Carranza, 243 city schools had applied to be part of the program by Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after he and Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled it.

The cross-agency program is meant to help schools find and utilize more space outside, in an effort to get students out of the building for classes and recreation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Giving examples of the plan in action, de Blasio mentioned this could mean schools working with the Department of Transportation to shut down surrounding streets or with the Parks Department to section of areas in city parks.

While there is obvious interest in the plan, some teachers and parent groups have voiced concerns over funding, timing and student safety.

New York City schools are set to reopen Sept. 10 when the academic year starts, using a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.