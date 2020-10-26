Opt-in period for fully remote students to move to blended learning begins Nov. 2, mayor says

A teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK CITY — New York City students who started the academic year fully remote have the opportunity to “opt-in” and switch to blended learning, officials said Monday.

Beginning Nov. 2 through Nov. 15, virtual students have the chance to switch to a hybrid learning option, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced.

“Now that we’ve been able to show how our schools are working, it’s time for an opt-in period. It’s time to give parents and kids a chance to come back into school if they’re all remote right now,” de Blasio said.

Forms can be filled out online and will also be available at schools in multiple languages, Schools Chancellor Carranza said.

“This will be the only time to opt-in,” Carranza added, “We urge any family who is considering it to take advantage of this opportunity to do so now.”

This would be “better” for the sake of stability for parents, students and educators compared to the city’s initial summer plans, he said.

“There is no replacement for in-person learning, and it is safe to do so,” the schools chancellor said. The mayor also said there was evidence that schools are safe for students to return.

A recent random sampling of tests within the school testing program showed a positivity rate of 0.15%

Carranza also acknowledged student attendance is not where the city would like it to be, but they are working with families and educators to address that issue.

Families who would like to “opt-in” for blended learning, click here.

