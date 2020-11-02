Opt-in period for blended learning in NYC schools begins Monday

Students line up to have their temperature checked before entering P.S. 179 elementary school in the Kensington neighborhood of Brooklyn on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

NEW YORK CITY — Parents of New York City public school students who started the academic year fully remote have two weeks to decide whether or not they want to opt their children in for blended learning.

Beginning Nov. 2 through Nov. 15, virtual students have the chance to switch to a hybrid learning option.

“Public education is a foundation of our democracy. It’s so important that every child get the very best possible education,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “What a difference it makes for a family and a child that make that choice to have in-person education, and the year is off to a strong start and a safe start.”

This two-week period will be the only time parents can choose to opt-in their children.

Parents expressed frustration on the one-time only opt-in period because the original plan filed with the state gave families an opportunity to opt into blended learning every quarter.

Forms can be filled out online and will also be available at schools in multiple languages, Schools Chancellor Carranza said last week.

As of Monday, at least 21 schools out of 1,600 public schools have shut down due to COVID-19 cases, according to Mayor de Blasio.

Numbers are expected to fluctuate as schools end their two-week closure while others enter the shut down, he added.

For more information or to opt-in for blended learning, click here.

