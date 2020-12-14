NYC working to increase in-person learning offered at schools

NEW YORK CITY — With students back in classrooms around New York City, education officials began work to increase the number of days offered for in-person learning each week.

A quarter of the city’s schools have opened back up for kids full time. The focus is on getting priority students – children with special needs and those living in public housing or shelters – back into classrooms. The majority of the students at PS 188 on the Lower East Side match that description. More than half are homeless and 33 percent are disabled.

Principal Suany Ramos started offering five days a week of class to the more than 250 students in need that opted for in-person learning.

While the city has not yet given a reopening date for middle schools and high schools, Principal Ramos is already accommodating almost two dozen older students.

Four substitutes were hired, Ramos said. Only two teachers of of 95 staff members have remote teaching accommodations, allowing the schools to have more students in class.

“I think the best place for them to be and a safe haven is in our building,” Ramos said.