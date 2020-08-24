NYC unveils new outdoor learning plan ahead of schools reopening

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced a new plan for outdoor learning Monday, weeks before New York City schools reopen for the academic year.

The plan will allow and encourage principals to set up classrooms in their school yards.

“We know the disease doesn’t spread the same outdoors,” the mayor said before going into the details of the initiative. “We want to give schools the chance to do as much outdoors as they can.”

The Department of Education will work with schools to find additional outdoor space for schools that need it.

Schools can begin to request this extra outside space Monday and de Blasio said that any school that applies for the space by Friday, Aug. 28 will get a response within a week, or by Friday, Sept. 4.

The mayor mentioned the possibility of closing off surrounding streets or utilizing space in nearby public parks for the initiative.

The city will prioritize the 27 hardest-hit neighborhoods, as well as schools with no usable outdoor space on their property when granting this requested extra space.

De Blasio said the plan will apply to the city’s public schools, charter schools, as well as private and religious schools.

“I’m excited about outdoor learning as a supplement to the school day,” Carranza said. “Not only do we know the virus spreads less easily outdoors, but we know our students need time to run and play, explore and create, and that happens outdoors.”

The new plan comes as many educators and parents have expressed concerns that city schools are not ready to open by Sept. 10 and that in-person learning should be delayed.

Michael Mulgrew, the head of the union representing New York City teachers, threatened a strike if safety demands aren’t met before schools reopen.

“The mayor’s reopening plan continues to fall short, particularly in terms of necessary testing,” Mulgrew said Monday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized all New York school districts to reopen, but later acknowledged that opening schools was “risky and problematic,” especially as flu season approaches.