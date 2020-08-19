NYC teachers’ union threatens strike if safety demands aren’t met before schools reopen

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The head of the union representing New York City teachers threatened a strike Wednesday if safety demands aren’t met before schools reopen.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew urged parents to opt for remote learning for their children. Union demands revolve around COVID-19 testing, sanitation, ventilation and school nurses, among other issues.

“If all the schools open on Sepetember 10th and not everything we laid out is not in place, the union is prepared to go to court and go on strike,” Mulgrew said.

The Public Employees Fair Employment Act prohibits teachers from striking, but Mulgew said he’s willing to fight it. The UFT released a school safety checklist for reopening.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s been working the union on plans for months, but that he hadn’t heard demands from them around mandatory testing before Wednesday.

“We’re going to keep working with them regardless of what they say because we care more about kids and parents than these game,” he said after he toured a Brooklyn school. “I’m not going to allow these provocations. We are going to keep moving forward together.”

Department of Education spokeswoman Miranda Barbot slammed the union threat as “fear mongering.”

“We spend hours a day with them talking policies & procedures & delivered on a robust & practical testing protocol, a nurse in every bldg, and a 30-day supply of PPE for every school,” Barbot tweeted. “We have the most comprehensive and rigorous plan in the country coupled with record-low infection rates. When we see a full plan that is rooted in data and science, we’ll review it—until then, it seems like they just don’t want to say the quiet part out loud: they don’t want to open schools at all for students and families.”

On Aug. 7, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized all New York school districts to reopen, but on Wednesday, he said opening schools was “risky and problematic.”

“That happens in September. In September the flu season starts,” he said. “It’s going to make it much harder to diagnose symptomatic people; it’s going to make some people sick with the flu which will then make them in a more serious situation if they get COVID, and then it’s going to really stress our testing capacity.”

Unions called on the city to delay the reopening of schools

“It is our judgment at this point that if you open schools September 10, it will be one of the biggest debacles in history,” Mulgrew tweeted.

