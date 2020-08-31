NYC teachers union head says ‘war’ with city a possibility, but mayor confident strike won’t happen

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City’s teachers could go on strike for the first time in decades.

United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew went before the executive board Monday evening.

The union wants mandatory testing in order for schools to reopen. The executive board unanimously approved a resolution instructing the union’s leadership to continue negotiating with the city.

On Tuesday, they may vote on strike authorization.

“I don’t know where this is going at this moment,” Mulgrew said. “I know we’re not prepared as a school system.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, meanwhile, said he has full confidence that a vote to authorize a strike is not on the agenda.

When asked if the city was making any preparations in the event a strike vote does take place, de Blasio said the UFT has “made it clear that a strike vote is not planned.”

“I’ve spoken to Mulgrew. It’s clear to me that is not on the agenda for this meeting,” the mayor added.

During a Monday afternoon discussion about safety protocols, Mulgrew said that a strike could happen, but that nothing had been decided.

“I cannot and I will not back off the fact that we would not go back unless independent medical experts gave us a stamp of approval,” he said.

For schools to open, they need supplies, safety procedures and testing for students and staff, Mulgrew said.

“We can’t do it if we’re going to put everybody’s lives in jeopardy again,” he said.

Earlier this month, Mulgrew had threatened a strike if the union’s safety demands aren’t met before schools reopen on Sept. 10.

The union’s demands are centered around COVID-19 testing, sanitation, ventilation and school nurses, among other issues.

Some issues, such as school nursing staff and ventilation inspections, have been addressed by de Blasio and the Department of Education.

Others, such as mandatory COVID-19 testing, remain a sticking point.

Bronx social studies teacher Steve Swieciki, one of the UFT representatives doing walk-throughs of schools, said schools are behind on reopening requirements in a number of ways.

“The schools I just came through earlier today, they haven’t received anything: no PPE, no cleaning supplies for the custodial staff,” he said. “No one is enthusiastic about it [reopening.] There’s a lot of apprehension.”

The Public Employees Fair Employment Act prohibits teachers from striking, but Mulgrew said he’s willing to fight it.

The UFT represents nearly 200,000 non-supervisory faculty and staff members, including about 75,000 teachers.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan and Kala Rama contributed to this report.