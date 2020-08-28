NYC students share concerns about going back to classrooms

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — As New York City school officials continue to release reopening plans for the upcoming school year, and teachers and parents voice their concerns, students — the ones who are going to be most affected — are sharing theirs too.

Harry is a 9-year-old who goes to school in Manhattan.

“I really want to go back to school, I’m very excited… but I’m a little scared… I don’t want to catch the virus.”

Athena, who lives in the Bronx and will be heading to kindergarten says she’s planning on wearing her mask

Cousins Kloe, 8 and Alyssa, 7 who go to the same Queens elementary school told PIX11 News they feel scared.

“There’s germs and coronavirus,” said 7-year-old Alexander who goes to school in the Bronx.

Then there’s 13-year-old Blake, who attends a Manhattan middle.

“I feel like the people in power that want to open back schools are wrong,” he said.

Ryan, who’s also 13 and goes to school in Manhattan is worried about the virus spreading.

“I’ve seen on the internet how schools have gone back and their school blowing up with a lot of cases,” she said.

While the students who will start their new school year in just 13 days miss their friends, teachers and classrooms, their concerns come from all boroughs, grade levels and ethnicities.

“If one person has it its going to spread to everyone,” said 10-year-old Daniel, who goes to school in Queens.

Some other questions the students who spent most of the spring doing remote learning have?

“How will they make public transportation safe?”

“How can we prevent coronavirus with the mask for four hours?”

“Will there be designated times where we take off our masks?

“The different schools don’t have air ventilation and amount of hours we’re gonna be in school figured out,” said David, a 13-year old Manhattan student.

Many of their parents are part of Parents for Responsive Equitable Safe Schools.

They believe city officials are cranking out reopening plans but are far from making the grade when it comes to safety.

“We would be putting ourselves and other people in danger, said 11-year-old Conrad.

And so instead of cramming their class work, parents also fear their kids will only be focused one one subject, the coronavirus.

“I do want to see my friends and teachers but I just feel like I don’t know if its worth it for that much of a risk,” added another teen.

Students who are doing blended learning in September still haven’t received their schedules yet. PIX11 News has reached out to DOE Friday afternoon about the schedules and is still waiting for more information.