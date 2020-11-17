NYC schools stay open another day as coronavirus infection rate remains below threshold

Students line up to have their temperature checked before entering P.S. 179 elementary school in the Kensington neighborhood of Brooklyn on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

NEW YORK CITY — The percent of New York City’s positive coronavirus test results has not reached the level that would trigger a shutdown of public school buildings, so they will remain open for another day, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The mayor had warned on Friday that students could pivot to all-remote learning as soon as Monday if the city crossed its threshold of 3% positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average. However, the positivity rate has remained below 3% through Tuesday.

The city’s seven-day positivity rate was 2.74% on Tuesday and 2.77% on Monday, according to de Blasio.

On Saturday, the percent of positive cases was 2.47%, but was later increased to 2.69%. Sunday’s positivity rate was 2.57%.