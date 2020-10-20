NYC schools report 28 COVID-19 cases out of more than 16,000 tests

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — For the past month, public schools in New York City have not seen any major outbreaks; positive cases remained remarkably low as monthly COVID testing kicked off.

That means the largest school system in the nation could be the model for public schools around the country, but some have questioned the accuracy of the city’s testing consent forms.

Only one out of every five students have returned consent forms for random coronavirus testing. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would push to get more parents to agree to random COVID-19 tests for school children. The low rate of positive responses from parents was not an immediate concern for him.

“We’re going to keep getting more and more consent forms – they’ve been coming in steadily,” he said. “I don’t see a problem in the short term.”

He said students are being skipped over for testing until they return consent forms even though city officials had said original policy was to have those kids learn remotely until they agreed to testing.

Out of more than 16,000 tests, only 20 staff members and eight students have tested positive: a .17 positivity rate, according to the city. The sample was taken from 377 schools and 99 percent of those test results came back in 48 hours.

Each of the city’s 1,600 schools have been required to test 10 to 20 percent of their population once a month since Oct. 9. While the sample is large enough for now, that is expected to change, especially with the warning of a potential second coronavirus wave and flu season approaching.

“We are going to encourage parents in every way to sign those consent forms,” de Blasio said. “Parents have questions talk to doctors, their own language. We are facilitating that.”

A spokesperson for the union representing teachers said the Department of Education “needs to and will increase its parent outreach.”