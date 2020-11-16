NYC schools remain open as coronavirus infection rate hovers below threshold

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City’s coronavirus positivity rate has not reached the level that would trigger a shutdown of public school buildings, so they will remain open for now, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

The mayor said on MSNBC that public schools will be open Tuesday as the city’s seven-day positivity rate on Monday morning was 2.77%, still below the 3% threshold for going fully remote.

De Blasio had warned on Friday that schools could close as soon as Monday if the city crossed the 3% threshold. However, the positivity rate remained below 3% through the weekend.

On Saturday, the percent of positive cases on a seven-day average initially was 2.47%, but was later increased to 2.69%. Sunday’s positivity rate was 2.57%.