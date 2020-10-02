NYC schools finish first week of return to in-person learning

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — While the positivity rate surges in several ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens, New York City achieved a major milestone this week.

The city reopened 1,600 schools for in person learning.

This morning, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza and New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray sat in on a 2nd grade class at the Parkside School on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn, taking part in an art project before a quick exit.

Carranza complemented students on their mask wearing.

All smiles in Brooklyn, but UFT President Michael Mulgrew has aggressively voiced is concern about how schools are reopening during the rise in COVID-19 cases to Mayor de Blasio.

“You need to shut things down before you put the school system at risk and more importantly before you put the city at risk,” Mulgrew said. “It is not going to remain in just that community. Its not the way the virus works.”

On New York Public Radio Friday, the mayor said the city will decide if a school is shut down on a case-by-case basis by positive COVID-19 tests.

“When it comes to the ZIP codes I am watching from the situation room… are we seeing a problem in the schools in those ZIP codes? So far, no,” de Blasio said.

Friday afternoon, community members rallied outside FDR High School in Brooklyn, demanding to go remote until the curve is flattened.

Meanwhile, staffing remains an issue in middle and high schools which the mayor says will take a few weeks to sort out. In the meantime, students at a handful of high schools will be learning virtually while sitting in a classroom.