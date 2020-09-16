NYC schools begin remote learning Wednesday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City’s virtual learning plan is being put to the test Wednesday as an all-remote student orientation begins.

Wednesday is the first of three all-remote instructional days for public school students, all while concerns grow around in-person learning.

Most school buildings are set to reopen Monday when blended learning is scheduled to begin, but many teachers believe schools are still not ready to reopen.

So far, at56 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since teachers and staff returned to school buildings on Sept. 8.

P.S. 811X in the Bronx just reopened Tuesday after officials identified two coronavirus cases from separate classrooms within a week.

P.S. 139 in Brooklyn became the second city school to temporarily close after a second staffer tested positive Tuesday.

Meanwhile, all six schools located at the Upper West Side’s Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus remain shut down due to ventilation issues. Those schools still need an alternate site by Monday.

Students, teachers and staff were originally supposed to return to classrooms on Sept. 10 to begin the year with blended learning. That date was pushed back at the top of the month as part of an agreement with the United Federation of Teachers union regarding coronavirus safety protocols.

Teachers on Tuesday called for more funding and another delay to in-person learning, less than a week before students are set to return to classes.