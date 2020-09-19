NYC school reopening schedule: Key dates to know

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — For most students, the reopening of school buildings in New York City has been delayed again amid concerns about preparedness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday that only some students would return to classrooms on Monday for blended learning, which includes a weekly mix of in-person and remote instruction. Initially, all public school students who opted for blended learning were expected to return.

It’s also the second time the mayor has had to delay the widespread reopening of schools. The new academic year was initially expected to start on Sept. 10, but it was pushed back to Monday, Sept. 21.

Now, parents are scrambling after learning that many students won’t return to classrooms until October at the earliest.

When students return also depends on their grade level.

Here’s a timeline of key dates to know:

Monday, Sept. 21 : 3-K, Pre-K and District 75 schools will reopen

: 3-K, Pre-K and District 75 schools will reopen Monday, Sept. 21 : All students who opted into the all-remote program will also start their first full day of instruction.

: All students who opted into the all-remote program will also start their first full day of instruction. Sept. 29 : K-5 and K-8 schools will reopen

: K-5 and K-8 schools will reopen Oct. 1: Middle and high schools, as well as secondary schools and transfer/adult education, will reopen

“Our students, staff, and families have demonstrated tremendous resilience over the last six months, and we’re going to continue to build on all the work we’ve done as we move forward,” Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said on Thursday. “We are giving our schools more staff, more time, and more support to have the strongest possible start to the most unprecedented school year.”

When asked what he has to say to parents after announcing another delay in reopening schools, de Blasio said “parents would want us to get it right.”

PIX11’s Joe Mauceri contributed to this report.