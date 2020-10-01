NYC school district to test monthly for coronavirus

NEW YORK CITY — The New York City school district rolled out a monthly plan to test students and staff for the coronavirus.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city plans to do more than 100,000 virus tests on students a month, at a cost of between $78 and $90 per test.
The nation’s largest school district will test 10% to 20% of students and staff in every building monthly beginning Thursday, the same day the final wave of the district’s more than 1 million students began returning to brick-and-mortar classrooms.
De Blasio announced the plan as part of an agreement with the teachers’ union to avert a strike. At least 79 Department of Education employees have died from the coronavirus.
Los Angeles public schools launched a similar $150 million testing program.
The CDC said coronavirus in school-age children in the U.S. has been rising since early September when many returned to classrooms.