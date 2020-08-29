NYC school custodians optimistic but not confident in safe reopening

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Can New York City keep classrooms clean and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic?

“I’m concerned the air filters promised, just because the extreme demand, won’t be able to arrive in time for the opening of school,” said William Carroll, a school custodial engineer who is responsible for two Brooklyn schools.

It continues to be a big undertaking for city school custodial engineers, as their amount of daily work is going to be increased by 30-40%.

Carroll says custodians need more money and more workers.

“In order for this to properly be done, [it’s] gonna require a significant amount of additional manpower citywide in every building,” said Carroll.

And with the first day of school less than two weeks away, Carroll says he still hasn’t gotten the cleaning chemical for the electrostatic machines or carbon dioxide readers which would help measure air quality in occupied classrooms.

“I’m responsible for every person who walks into the building and I don’t want anyone to get sick,” he said.

Ventilation systems that bring in fresh air and push out stale air are critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19 if a child or teacher contracts the virus.

That’s why a video, obtained by PIX11 News earlier this week, sparked outrage from parents and teachers. The video shows toilet paper being used to test airflow in classrooms.

“The toilet paper at the end of the stick does show suction or discharge in and return air,” Carroll noted.

Still, Carroll says testing air flow in schools is a complicated, tedious task.

It’s also unclear how the city is verifying that clean air is circulating before students and teachers are back in their buildings.

“It’s gonna vary from building to building,” Carroll said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio maintains engineers will inspect every classroom by Tuesday to determine if they are safe to use.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza says Friday is when the city will post scorecards that track the work completed at each school.

But with the first day of school, set for Sept. 10, quickly approaching, that doesn’t give staff a lot of time to prepare for teachers and students to safely be back in the buildings.

The Department of Education maintains workers are actively making improvements to its 1,800 school buildings, including inspecting and repairing existing systems, unbolting windows that have long been shuttered and placing 10,000 portable air filtration units in nurses offices and poorly ventilated spaces.

“I’m optimistic the city will provide the needed supplies… whether it can happen, I can’t say that. I don’t know,” said Carroll.

Some teachers, principals, parents and city officials believe reopening schools is being rushed and should be delayed.

The mayor and chancellor so far, maintain the the city is on track.