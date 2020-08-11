NYC school bus drivers still waiting for safety protocols from Education Department

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — With just 30 days to go before schools resume, it’s still unclear what the school bus system will look like.

One school bus driver, who asked PIX11 to conceal his identity out of fear of retaliation from the city, said he doesn’t know how social distancing will be possible on a bus, which has limited space.

“My family is at risk, everyone is at risk,” he said. “Up until this point, we haven’t gotten anything formally from the company.”

The Department of Education maintains safety is a priority.

“We are currently assessing ways to provide transportation options this fall and putting proper measures in place to ensure safety for our drivers, attendants, and our students,” a DOE spokesperson said. “All individuals on the bus will wear face masks, and each bus will hold a quarter of its normal capacity, with students seated in every other row.”

Bus ventilation systems will operate in non-recirculate modes and windows will be opened whenever possible, the spokesperson said.

Still, school bus drivers are scared they’ll catch COVID-19 and bring it home to their families.

A DOE spokesperson said educational officials are also working with their transportation partners, including the MTA and TLC, to create more safe busing options for kids, matrons and drivers in September.