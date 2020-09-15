NYC releases list of public schools with coronavirus cases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Dozens of teachers tested positive for COVID-19 in the weeks before public schools reopened in New York City.

The Department of Education released a list of schools with coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Two cases in separate classrooms were found withina seven-day period at PS 811X The Academy for Career and Living Skill in the Bronx. Two cases in separate classrooms at PS 139 were also found.

02M158 P.S. 158 Bayard Taylor 02M267 East Side Elementary School, PS 267 02M545 High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies 04M372 Esperanza Preparatory Academy 05M161 P.S. 161 Pedro Albizu Campos 06M278 Paula Hedbavny School 07X154 P.S. 154 Jonathan D. Hyatt 08X130 P.S. 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt 08X530 Longwood Preparatory Academy 09X070 P.S. 070 Max Shoenfeld 10X056 P.S. 056 Norwood Heights 12X214 P.S. 214 12X536 P.S. 536 13K011 P.S. 011 Purvis J. Behan 14K478 The High School for Enterprise, Business and Technology 15K001 P.S. 001 The Bergen 15K088 J.H.S. 088 Peter Rouget 16K267 M.S. 267 Math, Science & Technology 16K243 P.S. 243 The Weeksville School 17K161 P.S. 161 The Crown 19K214 P.S. Michael Friedsam 19K149 P.S. 149 Danny Kaye 19K618 Academy of Innovative Technology 19K662 Liberty Avenue Middle School 21K177 P.S. 177 The Marlboro 21K228 I.S. 228 David A. Boody 22K139 P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty 22K361 P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School 27Q197 P.S. 197 The Ocean School 28Q055 P.S. 055 The Maure Magnet School of Communication Arts, Technology and Multimedia 28Q349 P.S. 349 The Queens School for Leadership and Excellence 30Q084 PS 84 Steinway 21K281 I.S. 281 Joseph B. Cavallaro 21K097 P.S. 97 The Highlawn 22K514 Frederick Douglass Academy VII HS 26Q430 Francis Lewis High School 27Q090 P.S. 090 Horace Mann 30Q230 I.S. 230 30Q111 P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell 31R078 P.S. 78 31R058 Space Shuttle Columbia School 31R440 New Dorp High School 31R455 Tottenville HS 31R062 The Kathleen Grimm School for Leadership and Sustainability 31R013 P.S. 13 ML Lindemeyer 32K377 P.S. 377 Alejandrina B. De Gautier 32K549 The Brooklyn School for Social Justice 75X811 The Academy for Career and Living Skill 75×010 75×010@817 75Q075 75Q@276 Robert E. Peary School 75X186 P186X Walter J. Damrosch School 79X695 Passages Academy Bronx XALZ Mid-Bronx CCRP Early Childhood Center, Inc. XAVS Bedrock Preschool (NYCEEC) KCFA SCO Family of Services 75Q009 P.S. 009 Walter Reed School