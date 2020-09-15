NYC releases list of public schools with coronavirus cases

NEW YORK CITY — Dozens of teachers tested positive for COVID-19 in the weeks before public schools reopened in New York City.

The Department of Education released a list of schools with coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Two cases in separate classrooms were found withina seven-day period at PS 811X The Academy for Career and Living Skill in the Bronx. Two cases in separate classrooms at PS 139 were also found.

  1. 02M158 P.S. 158 Bayard Taylor
  2. 02M267 East Side Elementary School, PS 267
  3. 02M545 High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies
  4. 04M372 Esperanza Preparatory Academy
  5. 05M161 P.S. 161 Pedro Albizu Campos
  6. 06M278 Paula Hedbavny School
  7. 07X154 P.S. 154 Jonathan D. Hyatt
  8. 08X130 P.S. 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt
  9. 08X530 Longwood Preparatory Academy
  10. 09X070 P.S. 070 Max Shoenfeld
  11. 10X056 P.S. 056 Norwood Heights
  12. 12X214 P.S. 214
  13. 12X536 P.S. 536
  14. 13K011 P.S. 011 Purvis J. Behan
  15. 14K478 The High School for Enterprise, Business and Technology
  16. 15K001 P.S. 001 The Bergen
  17. 15K088 J.H.S. 088 Peter Rouget
  18. 16K267 M.S. 267 Math, Science & Technology
  19. 16K243 P.S. 243 The Weeksville School
  20. 17K161 P.S. 161 The Crown
  21. 19K214 P.S. Michael Friedsam
  22. 19K149 P.S. 149 Danny Kaye
  23. 19K618 Academy of Innovative Technology
  24. 19K662 Liberty Avenue Middle School
  25. 21K177 P.S. 177 The Marlboro
  26. 21K228 I.S. 228 David A. Boody
  27. 22K139 P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty
  28. 22K361 P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School
  29. 27Q197 P.S. 197 The Ocean School
  30. 28Q055 P.S. 055 The Maure Magnet School of Communication Arts, Technology and Multimedia
  31. 28Q349 P.S. 349 The Queens School for Leadership and Excellence
  32. 30Q084 PS 84 Steinway
  33. 21K281 I.S. 281 Joseph B. Cavallaro
  34. 21K097 P.S. 97 The Highlawn
  35. 22K514 Frederick Douglass Academy VII HS
  36. 26Q430 Francis Lewis High School
  37. 27Q090 P.S. 090 Horace Mann
  38. 30Q230 I.S. 230
  39. 30Q111 P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell
  40. 31R078 P.S. 78
  41. 31R058 Space Shuttle Columbia School
  42. 31R440 New Dorp High School
  43. 31R455 Tottenville HS
  44. 31R062 The Kathleen Grimm School for Leadership and Sustainability
  45. 31R013 P.S. 13 ML Lindemeyer
  46. 32K377 P.S. 377 Alejandrina B. De Gautier
  47. 32K549 The Brooklyn School for Social Justice
  48. 75X811 The Academy for Career and Living Skill
  49. 75×010 75×010@817
  50. 75Q075 75Q@276 Robert E. Peary School
  51. 75X186 P186X Walter J. Damrosch School
  52. 79X695 Passages Academy Bronx
  53. XALZ Mid-Bronx CCRP Early Childhood Center, Inc.
  54. XAVS Bedrock Preschool (NYCEEC)
  55. KCFA SCO Family of Services
  56. 75Q009 P.S. 009 Walter Reed School

