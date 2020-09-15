NYC releases list of public schools with coronavirus cases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
NEW YORK CITY — Dozens of teachers tested positive for COVID-19 in the weeks before public schools reopened in New York City.
The Department of Education released a list of schools with coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Two cases in separate classrooms were found withina seven-day period at PS 811X The Academy for Career and Living Skill in the Bronx. Two cases in separate classrooms at PS 139 were also found.
- 02M158 P.S. 158 Bayard Taylor
- 02M267 East Side Elementary School, PS 267
- 02M545 High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies
- 04M372 Esperanza Preparatory Academy
- 05M161 P.S. 161 Pedro Albizu Campos
- 06M278 Paula Hedbavny School
- 07X154 P.S. 154 Jonathan D. Hyatt
- 08X130 P.S. 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt
- 08X530 Longwood Preparatory Academy
- 09X070 P.S. 070 Max Shoenfeld
- 10X056 P.S. 056 Norwood Heights
- 12X214 P.S. 214
- 12X536 P.S. 536
- 13K011 P.S. 011 Purvis J. Behan
- 14K478 The High School for Enterprise, Business and Technology
- 15K001 P.S. 001 The Bergen
- 15K088 J.H.S. 088 Peter Rouget
- 16K267 M.S. 267 Math, Science & Technology
- 16K243 P.S. 243 The Weeksville School
- 17K161 P.S. 161 The Crown
- 19K214 P.S. Michael Friedsam
- 19K149 P.S. 149 Danny Kaye
- 19K618 Academy of Innovative Technology
- 19K662 Liberty Avenue Middle School
- 21K177 P.S. 177 The Marlboro
- 21K228 I.S. 228 David A. Boody
- 22K139 P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty
- 22K361 P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School
- 27Q197 P.S. 197 The Ocean School
- 28Q055 P.S. 055 The Maure Magnet School of Communication Arts, Technology and Multimedia
- 28Q349 P.S. 349 The Queens School for Leadership and Excellence
- 30Q084 PS 84 Steinway
- 21K281 I.S. 281 Joseph B. Cavallaro
- 21K097 P.S. 97 The Highlawn
- 22K514 Frederick Douglass Academy VII HS
- 26Q430 Francis Lewis High School
- 27Q090 P.S. 090 Horace Mann
- 30Q230 I.S. 230
- 30Q111 P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell
- 31R078 P.S. 78
- 31R058 Space Shuttle Columbia School
- 31R440 New Dorp High School
- 31R455 Tottenville HS
- 31R062 The Kathleen Grimm School for Leadership and Sustainability
- 31R013 P.S. 13 ML Lindemeyer
- 32K377 P.S. 377 Alejandrina B. De Gautier
- 32K549 The Brooklyn School for Social Justice
- 75X811 The Academy for Career and Living Skill
- 75×010 75×010@817
- 75Q075 75Q@276 Robert E. Peary School
- 75X186 P186X Walter J. Damrosch School
- 79X695 Passages Academy Bronx
- XALZ Mid-Bronx CCRP Early Childhood Center, Inc.
- XAVS Bedrock Preschool (NYCEEC)
- KCFA SCO Family of Services
- 75Q009 P.S. 009 Walter Reed School