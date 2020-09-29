NYC reinforces coronavirus rules for some private schools, child care centers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi issued an order requiring private schools and child care centers in certain New York City neighborhoods to follow certain coronavirus safety protocols.

The order comes as the city has reported an uptick in cases and clusters in Brooklyn and Queens in recent weeks, particularly with large Orthodox Jewish populations, according to officials.

Non-public schools in neighborhoods of affected zip codes must follow proper protocols, including maintaining six feet of distance between people, wearing face coverings at all times in all buildings and follow regulations established by the department of health regarding opening and closing of schools.

Any school found to be out of compliance will be issued a violation, according to Dr. Chokshi.

In recent weeks, New York City has seen an increase in cases among certain Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods. Those cases account for 25% of the city’s cases despite accounting for only 7% of the city’s population, according to Dr. Chokshi.

As concerns over clusters continue to grow, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday the city is constantly monitoring the numbers and has increased community outreach and testing capacity.

This city has also announced fines will be issued for people who refuse to wear masks even after being offered one.

Despite the city’s 7-day rolling average of coronavirus cases at 1.38%, the daily positivty rate has risen over 3%, raising extreme concern for officials.

Contributed reporting by Associated Press.