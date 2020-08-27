NYC reaches agreement with teachers’ union on ‘instructional guidance’ for remote and in-person learning: De Blasio

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City has reached an “instructional guidance” agreement with the city’s largest teachers’ union ahead of schools reopening in just two weeks, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

The agreement on instructional guidance “will bring clarity to all educators and flexibility to principals as they prepare how they’re going to work with their teams in this new environment,” the mayor said.

Under the new agreement, de Blasio said all teachers will have the time they need to plan.

Meanwhile, students whose parents have chosen for them to fully participate remotely will have live instruction every day, he assured.

Blended-learning students will have an in-person teacher and a remote teacher who collaborate, according to the mayor.

De Blasio said all students will receive the daily support they need, whether they’re learning in-person, remotely at home or a mix of the two.

Addressing staffing concerns, Chief Academic Officer Linda Chen said the new guidance will help principals have the tools they need to figure out the staffing their school will require and how to deal with it.

The driving force of this agreement is to ensure continuity of learning with students, according to Chen.

The agreement solidifies and is explicit about minimum and maximum times a family can expect to have live instruction.

Students from grades Kindergarten to 2 will have about 65 to 95 minutes of live instruction while Grades 3 to 5 will have about 90 to 110 minutes of live instruction.

Students in grades 6 to 8 are expected to receive 80 to 100 minutes of live instruction and high school students will receive 100 to 120 minutes, according to Chen.

There will be times where a student remotely learning will be learning the same time as in-person students.

The agreement also delineates time in the day to allow parents to have access to teachers.

United Federation of Teachers previously threatened teacher strikes and legal action if their concerns were not addressed.

At the time, UFT released a school safety checklist for reopening.

An agreement on mandatory testing still has not been made. Mandatory testing has been a sticking point for the union, and a main reason to strike.

PIX11 has reached out to UFT for comment on the agreement.

On Aug. 7, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized all New York school districts to reopen, but later said opening schools was “risky and problematic.”

The mayor and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced the following week that the school year would start on time with a hybrid program of both remote and in-person learning.

Many NYC principals and teachers have called for the city to delay school reopenings for at least a month after the start of the academic year on Sept. 10.