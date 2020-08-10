NYC Public Schools consider alternative learning spaces

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — With 700,000 New York City Public School students expected to return to school buildings this September, the Department of Education is searching for alternative classroom sites to help facilitate social distancing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told PIX11’s Ayana Harry, “The focus really, Ayana, has been facilities that fit education best.”

For New York City, that’s meant buildings that could be move-in ready and could easily adapt to classroom settings.

“For example we’ve been working with the Archdiocese and the Diocese to use some former Catholic school buildings, those are the ideal facilities,” he said.

Borough President Gale Brewer put out the call to communities across Manhattan for suggested sites. Ideas that poured in include a large restaurant in Chinatown, the Bowery Ballroom, and the massive Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

“I think parents are also particularly looking for open spaces,” Brewer explained.

Elisa Read is a mom of four planning to send her children back to school buildings in September.

She said she hopes if her children are assigned to unconventional learning spaces, that they are safe.

“Making sure that temperatures are taken every day, making sure we have that on file,” she said of her list. “Also all staff members wear masks and everything disinfected on a daily basis.”