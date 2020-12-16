NYC public schools close Thursday, pivot to remote learning because of snowstorm forecast

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 22: A school bus picks up children in Brooklyn on the morning after a major winter storm. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY — New York City public school students will remote learn on Thursday instead of learning in-person because of the snowstorm forecast.

The city could see around afoot of snow. Students are expected to log on and engage with their work from home as they do on other remote days, officials said. All Meal Hubs will also be closed.

“I know we all grew up with the excitement of snow days, but this year is different,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. “Tomorrow will be a FULL REMOTE learning day for our students.”

After-school programs, adult education, and YABC programs are also canceled.

The Department of Education previously announced that, in the event of serious inclement weather, it would pivot to remote learning.

“We are utilizing all of the lessons learned from remote schooling this year to maximize our students’ instructional time, which includes providing remote instruction when inclement weather prevents in person learning,” a DOE spokesman said.

