NYC mayoral candidates talk education in forum

NEW YORK CITY — Candidates for New York City’s 2021 mayoral elections took questions from educators Tuesday evening in a forum organized by The Council of School Supervisors and Administrators.

“Our voices are trusted voices in the community,” explained CSA President Mark Cannizzaro. He explained many educators “are really concerned going into next year with a deficit.”

Bronx mom Elisa Read has been following the candidates closely.

“One thing that I’m looking for in a candidate is for them to have priorities, and I feel like our kids have been ignored long enough.”

In March, New York City moved all 1.1 million public school students from in-person to remote learning in a matter of days.

How the district has handled the pandemic since then has been sharply criticized by candidates including City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

“The real challenge is going to be how do we get so many of our kids the mental health services they need,” said Stringer.

Candidate Eric Adams, Brooklyn’s borough president, wants to address issues that existed in our schools well before COVID-19.

“It’s almost criminal that over 60% of Black and Brown people fail to meet proficiency in the department of education.”

The candidates will have another opportunity to share their vision for our schools this Sunday in a forum with the Black Educators Coalition.

The discussion will be moderated by Eagle Academy Foundation CEO, David C. Banks.

“Putting ourselves in a position where we can create a new path forward where all children can win is really important, we have not heard that level of discussion at all to date on the campaign trail.”