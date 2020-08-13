NYC mayor still plans to reopen schools on time, despite pleas from teachers and principals

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced there are 10 new cases in the NYC, bringing the total in the city to 46.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held firm to plans to reopen the nation’s largest public school system within a month, despite pleas from teachers and principals to delay the return of students to classrooms.

The city is aiming for a hybrid reopening Sept. 10, with most of the 1.1 million students spending two or three days a week in physical classrooms and learning remotely the rest of the time. Parents were given the option of requesting full-time remote learning for their children.

The Democratic mayor conceded there were challenges with the plan as the city recovers from a pandemic, but he said the city has managed to lower the rate of positive cases to around 1%.

“I really believe our schools are crucial for our kids,” de Blasio said. “There is nothing that replaces in-person learning, our school coming back as part of how our whole city comes back and we’ve been planning for months to start the day we were already planning on as we would have normally.”

The union representing school administrators sent a letter to de Blasio and Chancellor Richard Carranza on Wednesday, saying school leaders still had questions about various issues, including staffing, personal protective equipment and ventilation system repairs.

“The UFT has said repeatedly that we cannot reopen schools unless they are safe for students and staff,” United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said Wednesday. “The principals union — whose members will be responsible for enforcing coronavirus safety protocols in the schools — now believes that school buildings will not be ready to open in September.”