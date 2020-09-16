NYC Education Department investigates remote-learning class ‘hijacked’ by porn

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — A New York City remote-learning class was “hijacked” Wednesday by someone who posted pictures of President Donald Trump and porn, a concerned mother tweeted.

The mom said that it happened just a few minutes into her 10-year-old daughter’s orientation. Her tweet contained a screenshot of the pornography that was streamed during the class session. The mom said she was not prepared to have to talk to her daughter about what oral sex and pornography are

“She seemed mostly embarrassed because it initiated a really uncomfortable conversation about sexual acts she was not ready for,” the mom said.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said the class was taken offline immediately. They’ve launched an investigation.

“We have strict security settings for DOE-approved platforms to prevent outside parties from entering,” the DOE spokeswoman said. “We will provide any necessary follow up support to the school community.”

The girl’s mother said the Brooklyn school responded quickly and told her they were taking what happened “very seriously.”

“I place full responsibility on the incompetence of the DOE and the Chancellor,” the mom wrote to PIX11. “They have not invested enough resources or support for our teachers, and they’ve placed a burden to high on them as educators.”

The 10-year-old girl is signed up for remote classes.

“I thought it was the safest choice,” her mom said. “Now I’m not so sure.”