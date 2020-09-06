NYC Department of Education releases calendar for upcoming school year

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The New York City Department of Education has released its long-awaited calendar for the upcoming school year.

This academic year, NYC students will get their usual holidays off — with the exception of Election Day.

Students typically get a day on Election Day since schools used as polling sites, but this year, they will be learning remotely that day.

Officials have said the academic year will look a lot different from previous years, with hundreds of students participating in full-remote learning and others participating in a hybrid learning model.

The calendar includes the Sept. 16 start of remote learning and the Sept. 21 start of in-person classes.

The release of the calendar was delayed as officials finalized details of its remote and blended learning plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to view the full calendar.

