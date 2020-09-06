NYC Department of Education releases calendar for upcoming school year

NEW YORK CITY — The New York City Department of Education has released its long-awaited calendar for the upcoming school year.
This academic year, NYC students will get their usual holidays off — with the exception of Election Day.
Students typically get a day on Election Day since schools used as polling sites, but this year, they will be learning remotely that day.
Officials have said the academic year will look a lot different from previous years, with hundreds of students participating in full-remote learning and others participating in a hybrid learning model.
The calendar includes the Sept. 16 start of remote learning and the Sept. 21 start of in-person classes.
The release of the calendar was delayed as officials finalized details of its remote and blended learning plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
