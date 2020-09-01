NYC councilman calls for delayed start to in-person learning, weighs in on possible teachers strike

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Getting New York City’s 1.1 million students back to school safely next week has turned into a power struggle between the city and the teachers union.

Now, the United Federation of Teachers union could authorize a strike Tuesday.

City Councilman Mark Treyger, who chairs the education committee, has called for a delayed start to in-person classes.

He spoke to PIX11 News about how teachers are not only speaking up for themselves, they are speaking for the whole school community and why they believe schools are not ready for in-person learning.

He also discussed New York City’s lack of adequate testing infrastructure.