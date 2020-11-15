NYC coronavirus rate stays below threshold to close schools, for now

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City’s coronavirus test results have not reached the level that would trigger a shutdown of public school buildings, so they will remain open for now, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

“Thankfully, schools will remain open on Monday, but we have to keep fighting back with everything we’ve got,” the mayor said on Twitter.

De Blasio had warned on Friday that schools could close as soon as Monday if the city crossed the threshold set earlier of 3% of positive test results over a rolling seven-day average.

He said the rate stayed short of that on Sunday, at 2.57%.

Sunday also marks the final day for parents to opt into the city’s blended learning program.

