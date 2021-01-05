No plans for middle, high schools to open with some to be used as as vaccination sites

NEW YORK CITY — Nurses at New York City public schools were notified Monday they should make their appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with the the city’s department of education pushing for all school staff to be included in Phase 1B.

Despite surging cases across the city, City Hall said there is no current plan for schools to close; the mayor and governor agree schools are safe for students and staff.

But there is also no plan at this time to open middle and high schools, which currently remain closed.

Some will actually be used as vaccination sites to help speed up the rollout.

Those school buildings are: the Bushwick Educational Campus in Brooklyn, the South Bronx Educational Campus in the Bronx, and Hillcrest High School in Queens.